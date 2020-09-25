Reasons Why Obaseki Might Be Sacked By Supreme Court, Despite Being Declared Winner

An online user has opined that Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State could still be sacked by court order despite being declared winner by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, in the September 19 Edo State governorship election owing to some reasons he shared.

The user with the Facebook handle, Lanto Lanto used the case of the sacked Imo Governor, Emeka Iheidioha to make his point.

The facebook post reads, “The AA case at the Supreme Court that started on 26th/06/2020 finally came to an end on 29th/06/2020, even though they’re no longer interested in the suit.

“In the last Gubernatorial Election at Imo state, The Supreme court nullified Uche Nwosu nomination in AA on the account that he had contested for nomination under APC.

“According to the Supreme Court Justices, The law forbids anyone to contest for nomination under two or more parties in same election or even started the process of being nominated by procuring the nomination form.

“Obaseki had contested for nomination under APC and PDP in this same Edo 2020 Gubernatorial Election. He is technically on OFFSIDE position of play. If the APC choses to challenge his election at the court of law, The supreme court might sack him citing Uche Nwosu’s case as reference.

“In line with Supreme court judgment and interpretation of contest of primary election in a political party according to electoral law:

“1. When an aspirant obtain an expression of interest form and paid the fees as required by the party.

“2. When an aspirant obtain the party nomination form and pay the required fees by the party.

“3. When the aspirant submit himself or herself to the authority of the party for screening and other processes thereafter, the aspirant is deemed to have contested in that political party and therefore not eligible to contest same election in another political party.

“Governor Obaseki has contested Edo State Governorship election in APC and was disqualified. In the eyes of the law and according to the ruling of the Supreme Court’s Justices, he is no longer eligible to contest the same election in any political platform.”

68 / 100 Powered by Rank Math SEO

(Visited 13 times, 13 visits today)