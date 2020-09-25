Mitsubishi to stop Pajero sale in Nigeria 2021

The sale of Mitsubishi Pajero would be discontinued in Nigeria at the end of next year, sole distributor of the brand of vehicles in the country, Massilia Motors, has said. A statement issued on Thursday said the decision to halt the sale was taken following the announcement by the automaker, Mitsubishi, to stop the production of the model next year, gradually leaving the stage for a popular new model, Pajero Sport.

This, the auto firm said, was coming after a successful 39-year run, and more than 3.3m global sales of the outgoing Pajero.

The company however said the after-sale support for the vehicle would continue.

The General Manager of Massilia Motors, Olatunji Itiola, guaranteed that the Pajero would still be available for purchase till the end of 2021 due to popular demand.

