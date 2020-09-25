Inspector-General Of Police Adamu Called Me To Leave Edo On Eve Of Governorship Election – Wike

According to the governor, who was the Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party’s governorship campaign, the IGP called him on the telephone and ordered him to leave Edo immediately but that the police boss could not respond when he asked why Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State and Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State, members of All Progressives Congress, were allowed to remain in the state. Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has said that the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, ordered him to leave Edo State on the eve of the September 19 governorship election.

Wike said this on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily programme on Friday.

According to the governor, who was the Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party’s governorship campaign, the IGP called him on the telephone and ordered him to leave Edo immediately but that the police boss could not respond when he asked why Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State and Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State, members of All Progressives Congress, were allowed to remain in the state.

He said, “The IG never saw me outside. I was inside my room and I got a call from the IG that I must leave Edo State. What surprised me was why should I leave Edo State? I am the chairman of the campaign council and the chairman does not mean that after the campaign, you leave. No, you must monitor what is going on so that at the end of the day, you would be able to write your report.

“When our sister, Joi Nunieh (the former NDDC Acting MD), was to be abducted, IG was not happy about my intervention.

“He called me and I asked him how could you allow a woman to be taken away at 4:00am knowing the security situation in the country today? Why didn’t you invite her?”

Wike said he does not regret his action because the police were wrong to have attempted to arrest Nunieh the day she was to give evidence at the National Assembly.

62 / 100 Powered by Rank Math SEO

(Visited 8 times, 8 visits today)