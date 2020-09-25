Fidelity Bank lauded on free medical outreach

Wife of Taraba State Governor, Anna Darius Ishaku has commended Fidelity Bank Plc for providing a three-day free medical outreach to 829 Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Kona community, Jalingo Taraba State, as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives.

The Hope Afresh Foundation organised the outreach, in collaboration with employees of the bank who, driven by altruistic values and an innate desire to make the world a better place, pulled their resources together to offer free qualitative healthcare to the people.

The first lady applauded the bank for identifying healthcare as an integral part of its CSR’s strategy, especially during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Addressing beneficiaries in Kona Community, the governor’s wife appealed to the indigenes to carry out regular medical checkups to reduce cases of diabetes, cancer, hepatitis, high blood pressure, among other ailments.

Fidelity Bank Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Nnamdi Okonkwo stated that the outreach was in line with the bank’s CSR philosophy which focuses on the environment, education, health and social welfare.

Okonkwo, who was represented by the Head of CSR & Sustainability, Chris Nnakwe, pointed out that corporate philanthropy remains an effective way of influencing the society.

