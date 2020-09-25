Popular Nigerian singer and proud father of three, David Adeleke has acquired a Mercedes Benz foldable fat tyre bicycle reportedly worth over $3500 (N1.3million). Davido sent fans into a frenzy as he unveiled the expensive bicycle with costs N1.3m, more than what many receive yearly.

The musician took to his Instagram account on Thursday, September 24, to show off new luxurious toy. Davido

WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW

Davido buys Mercedes Benz bicycle worth N1.3 million (Video) pic.twitter.com/GXhEwA3j0S — Big Brother Naija (@mcebisco) September 25, 2020

