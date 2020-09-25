13 Years After “Osuofia” Was Allegedly Arrested For Lottery Fraud, See How He’s Faring Now

One of the most popular Nollywood actors in the movie industry is Nkem Owoh popularly known as Mr. Osuofia. Nkem is one of the legends in the movie industry. The Nollywood actor is known for the funny roles he plays in the Nollywood movies. He is also one of the favorites amongst other actors. He has been in the movie industry for decades and is still filming movies although he hasn’t been consistent in movies.

In 2007, Nkem Owoh has arrested in the Netherlands for lottery fraud and immigrants violation but he was later released a few hours after his arrest. Nkem Owoh is doing very well after he traveled back from the Netherlands to Nigeria. He is currently married with adorable kids. And also bounced back to acting.

