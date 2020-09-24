VIDEO : Oshiomhole Reacts To APC’s Loss in Edo Election

A former National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, has finally broken silence following his party’s defeat at the September 19 Edo Governorship election. Igbere TV had reported how the APC candidate, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu lost to incumbent Governor Godwin Obaseki of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in the keenly contested election.

Oshiomhole, a former Governor of Edo State, had thrown his weight behind Ize-Iyamu, a former Chief of Staff and Secretary to the Edo State Government, in the guber polls.

On Wednesday, Oshiomhole, while at the gym at his private residence, in Benin City, said he did not break down as being alleged in some quarters, following the loss suffered by his party.

While thanking the good people of Edo State for their support towards his party, the APC former national chairman said, “in life you win some, and lose some … but life goes on”.

He said no matter the outcome of any election, the people must have faith in the country, and strengthen her democracy, adding that he has no plans of leaving Nigeria as he has only the Nigerian passport.

