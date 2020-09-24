Power Africa unveils $2.6m grant to nine energy firms

Power Africa, through the United States Agency for International Development, has announced grants totalling $2,620,650 to solar energy companies to provide reliable, affordable off-grid electricity to nearly 300 healthcare facilities in sub-Saharan Africa.

In support of the accelerated provision of off-grid solar energy to healthcare facilities in sub-Saharan Africa, Power Africa is awarding grants to a Nigerian solar energy firm and eight others.

Havenhill Synergy, the Nigerian firm, will be required to electrify 21 rural healthcare facilities in Oyo State, using ‘an energy-as-a-service’ business model. The facilities are mostly within peri-urban communities with limited reliable electricity access.

Other beneficiaries of the grants include KYA-Energy Group (Togo); Muhanya Solar Limited (Zambia); Nanoé (Madagascar); OffGridBox (Rwanda); OnePower (Lesotho); PEG Solar (Ghana); SolarWorks! (Mozambique) and Zuwa Energy (Malawi).

The companies are expected to utilise Power Africa funding to provide off-grid solar electricity solutions to 288 healthcare facilities across the nine countries represented.

A statement on Wednesday from the US Embassy in Abuja said nearly 60 per cent of all healthcare facilities in sub-Saharan Africa had no access to electricity, and of those that do, only 34 per cent of hospitals and 28 per cent of health clinics had reliable 24-hour access.

Power Africa acting Coordinator, Mark Carrato, said, “Solar energy holds great potential to expand and improve healthcare delivery in sub-Saharan Africa, and off-grid solar technology offers a clean, affordable and smart solution to electrify healthcare facilities located beyond the reach of national electricity grids.”

He added Power Africa’s experience showed that off-grid solar energy systems could be rapidly deployed to even the most rural facilities.

