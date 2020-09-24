Pablo Escobar’s Nephew Finds £14million Cash In A Wall In One Of His Houses

The nephew of drug kingpin Pablo Escobar has found a plastic bag with £14million of cash hidden in the wall at one of his uncle’s houses.

Nicolas Escobar said he had a ‘vision’ which showed him where to look for the money in the apartment in Medellin, Colombia.

He told local media it was not the first time he has found money in unusual places where his uncle used to hide from the authorities.

Escobar, who died in a shootout with police in 1993, was said to be the seventh richest person in the world at the peak of his powers.

The ‘King of Cocaine’ reportedly hid millions in his many properties across Colombia.

He amassed an estimated net worth of US $30billion by the time of his death, equivalent to $59billion today.

Rumours of his hidden fortunes have been circulating for years since his death.

Nephew Nicolas told Colombian TV channel Red+ Noticias he also found a gold pen, satellite phones, a typewriter, a camera and undeveloped film roll.

He said: ‘Every time I sat in the dining room and looked towards the car park, I saw a man entering the place and disappearing.

‘The smell [inside] was astonishing. A smell 100 times worse than something that had died.’

Many of the old notes stashed in the wall had decayed and were no longer usable.

Pablo Emilio Escobar Gaviria was a Colombian drug trafficker.

During his time at the helm of the Medellin Cartel he controlled over 80 per cent of the cocaine shipped to the US.

This earned him the rank of one of Forbes Magazine’s ten wealthiest people in the world.

Escobar entered the cocaine trade in the early 1970s, collaborating with other criminals to form the Medellin Cartel.

Despite his role as a drug lord Escobar earned popularity by sponsoring charity projects and soccer clubs.

However terror campaigns run by Escobar resulted in the murder of thousands turned the public against him.

By the mid-1980s, Pablo Escobar had an estimated net worth of $30 billion and cash was so prevalent that Escobar purchased a Learjet for the sole purpose of flying his money.

More than 15 tons of cocaine were reportedly smuggled each day, netting the Cartel as much as $420 million a week.

Colombian law enforcement finally caught up to Pablo Escobar on December 2, 1993 in a middle-class neighborhood in Medellin.

Air firefight ensued and, as Escobar tried to escape across a series of rooftops, he and his bodyguard were shot and killed.

