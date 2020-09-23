VIDEO: Nigerian Policeman Allegedly Shoots A Young Man’s Leg At Close Range For Refusing To Unlock His Phone For Them To Search

The case of police brutality in Nigeria continues as a Policer officer shoots a young man in the leg at close range for refusing to unlock his phone for them to search. This incident happened in Ikere Akure today, September 22nd, 2020.

In a video that emerged online, the young man with bullet wound was being carried in to police vehicle while still holding on to his phone.

This is coming after another young man was killed in Port Harcourt by SARS officials for refusing to open his phone.

Do Police Officers Or SARS Officials Have The Right To Search Someone’s Phone Without A Warrant?

Nigerian Policeman Allegedly Shoots A Young Man’s Leg At Close Range For Refusing To Unlock His Phone For Them To Search pic.twitter.com/HNMFyjy2a4 — Big Brother Naija (@mcebisco) September 22, 2020

