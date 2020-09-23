United Airlines to tap U.S. Treasury loans, CEO says

United Airlines UAL.O intends to tap U.S. Treasury loans available under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, Chief Executive Scott Kirby said at a news conference on Capitol Hill on Tuesday.

Also speaking to reporters, American Airlines AAL.O CEO Doug Parker affirmed his airline is also taking the Treasury loans, while JetBlue Airways JBLU.O CEO Robin Hayes said a decision will be made in the near future.

reuters

