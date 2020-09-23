Unical 300 Level Student Dies Of Generator Explosion In Calabar

A 300- level student of Human Anatomy at the University of Calabar, Umo Aniekpeno, was killed in a generator explosion in the South-South city at the weekend. From The Information Reaching our DESK This Afternoon, The student was burnt to death in the incident which occurred at her parents’ home in the Cross River capital.

Aniekpeno’s classmate, Miracle Ebube, who confirmed the incident to our Crew, described the deceased as a dedicated student.

She said: “I waited patiently to see myself wake up from this horrible dream but it’s dawned on me that Annie has gone for real. This makes life more scary and the fear of this gripped me. Annie was so reserved and so dedicated to studies.”

May Her Gentle Soul Rest In Peace “Amen”

