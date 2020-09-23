Man Lures Ex-girlfriend He Impregnated, Sells Her Twins For N150,000

*Arrested two suspects and rescued the twins suspected to have been stolen* On the 21/9/2020 at about 6:pm, following credible intelligence, police operatives attached to the Command Special Anti-cult unit (SPACS) arrested one Chijioke Chukwulota ‘m’ aged 31years of Imo State but resides at Uruagu village, Nnewi.

The Suspect lured his ex-girl friend whom he allegedly impregnated and stole the children(twins baby girls) aged about two months on the 4/8/2020 after she gave birth to them through a cesarean section and sold same children to one Tina Ibeato ‘f’ aged 31years of Imo State at the rate of one hundred and fifty thousand(#150,000)Naira only.

Meanwhile,both the two suspects have been arrested and the children recovered in good condition.Investigation is ongoing after which the suspects would be brought to book.

*SP Haruna Mohammed,PPRO* Anambra State Police Command,

For-Commissioner of Police Anambra State Command

