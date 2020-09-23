Lokoja Tanker Explosion: Pupil, 9 Others Dead (Viewers Discretion)

A primary school pupil died on Wednesday alongside nine persons after a petrol tanker exploded at Felele area of Lokoja, Kogi State capital, It was gathered that the tanker lost control and rammed into oncoming vehicles before going up in flames around 8am.

Some of the victims are Kogi State Polytechnic students.

Igbere TV also learnt that emergency responders failed to attend to the fire for over one hour.

Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello in a statement by his spokesperson Onogwu Muhammed commiserated with the bereaved families. “It is very sad to learn of the tragic loss of lives, many vehicles, property and other valuables in the petrol tanker fire,” he said.

He also urged students of the polytechnic to maintain peace.

