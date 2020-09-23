Groom Faint After Finding Out His Bride’s Deadly Secaret On Their Wedding Day

A man has fainted after discovering that his wife-to-be secretly had four grown-up children.

A man identified as Omwenga has been left heartbroken after he found out on his wedding day that his wife-to-be has four grown-up children who are all boys.

The shocking revelation happened as the wedding was going on at a Pentecostal church in Nyansiongo ward, Borabu Constituency in Kisii County, Kenya.

The man clearly stunned by the discovery reportedly collapsed and became unconscious as he couldn’t bear the shocking news.

According to reports from Vunah Fm, Omwenga made serious preparations for the wedding.

However, the wedding took a dramatic turn for the worse when it came to the exchange of vows as the bride revealed to the man that she had four fully grown boys in her previous relationship between the ages of 4 and 12.

On hearing the news, Omwenga suddenly fainted and when he regained consciousness, the wedding was stopped, because according to him, he needed to rethink about the turn of events.

