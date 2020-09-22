Luis Suarez under investigation for examination malpractices

Barcelona striker, Luis Suarez is being investigated by Italian financial police and the Perugia public prosecutors for possible examination malpractices. The Uruguayan forward underwent an Italian citizenship test last week to facilitate his move to Juventus. Allegedly, Suarez was aware of the contents of the exam before taking it and his score pre-assigned.

A statement from the relevant authorities read: “During the investigations, irregularities emerged in the exam taken by Luis Suarez to obtain Italian citizenship.

“From the investigative activities, it emerged that the topics covered by the exam had been agreed in advance and that the score had been assigned before the exam, and that the candidate had demonstrated only an elementary knowledge of the Italian language.

Suarez was billed to take the Italian citizenship exams before he could complete a move to Juve. This is because the Italian champions have no available space in their squad for non-EU players.

Despite being under investigation, his move to Juventus is no longer in view. The Italian champions are now set to re-sign Alvaro Morata from Atletico Madrid.

