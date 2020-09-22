Cardi B’s 2 year-old daughter Kulture gains 657k Instagram followers in just 2 days

Rapper Cardi B‘s daughter is now famous in her own right. Two-year-old Kulture joined Instagram on Saturday, her account set up and managed by her famous mum.

And since her account went live, the tot’s gained a staggering 657,000 followers. “Hey buddies,” the account description reads, “Kulture official page. I like everything pink. Spoiled.

“This page is managed by my mommy @iamcardib.”

Her Instagram offerings thus far have been seriously glam, Cardi introducing her little girl with a series of snaps of the toddler with a Louis Vuitton rucksack.

In her latest video, the camera pans over a sparkly new jewellery collection.

Meanwhile, Kulture’s account only follows two people – mum Cardi, and dad Offset.

69 / 100 Powered by Rank Math SEO SEO Score

(Visited 10 times, 10 visits today)