Cardi B’s 2 year-old daughter Kulture gains 657k Instagram followers in just 2 days
Rapper Cardi B‘s daughter is now famous in her own right. Two-year-old Kulture joined Instagram on Saturday, her account set up and managed by her famous mum.
And since her account went live, the tot’s gained a staggering 657,000 followers.“Hey buddies,” the account description reads, “Kulture official page. I like everything pink. Spoiled.
“This page is managed by my mommy @iamcardib.”
Her Instagram offerings thus far have been seriously glam, Cardi introducing her little girl with a series of snaps of the toddler with a Louis Vuitton rucksack.
In her latest video, the camera pans over a sparkly new jewellery collection.
Meanwhile, Kulture’s account only follows two people – mum Cardi, and dad Offset.
