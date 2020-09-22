Beyonce Breaks Her Social Media Silence with s3xy Snaps

Beyonce has returned to social media with a bang by sharing glamorous snaps of herself for the first time in almost a month.

Beyonce the pop star, 39, rarely posts on her Instagram, but sent fans into a frenzy over the weekend after breaking her silence with a series of jaw-dropping photos.

Queen Bey looked sensational as she flaunted her famous curves in a cropped co-ord, flashing her toned stomach. She oozed elegance in the black jacket and matching skirt, adding pink velvet court shoes for a touch of extra glam.

Beyonce sparkled as she wore a silver diamond choker necklace and earrings, as well as matching glasses to complete the look.

The Halo singer’s waist-length hair was curled perfectly as she did a series of sultry poses for the camera.

A couple of the snaps saw straight-faced Beyonce stretched out across a chair, looking super confident and care-free.

She stunned fans with the series of selfies where she looked glowing and radiant.

Fans told her to keep “slaying” as she made the rare appearance on her Instagram profile.

