51-year-old Jennifer Lopez puts killer curves on display in a pink bikini

Jennifer Lopez loves to work hard and play even harder. And the 51-year-old actress appeared to be enjoying some well-earned time off as she soaked up the sun on the beach in Turks and Caicos. Lopez put her killer curves on display in an electric pink bikini for a fun day on the sand with her fiance, Alex Rodriguez.

JLo’s triangle top by White Fox Swim left little protection from the sun and featured ribbons of fabric tied across her shoulder and around her back. A pair of cheeky White Fox Swim ribbed bottoms rested across her hips and showcased her enviable abs as she frolicked along the shore.

Her incredible physique and golden tan was on full display in the two-piece number.

71 / 100 Powered by Rank Math SEO SEO Score

(Visited 12 times, 7 visits today)