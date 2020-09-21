Writer, fans LAMENT as Royals ‘leave out’ Meghan Markle in birthday messages to Prince Harry

Prince Harry must have been “deeply hurt” by his wife Meghan Markle being excluded from his birthday messages, it’s been claimed. The Duchess of Sussex was notably absent from her husband’s 36th birthday pictures, shared by members of the royal family earlier this week.

Writing for the Mail, journalist Amanda Platell said the issue was made worse by the fact Kate Middleton was included in the Cambridges’ snap, even though Meghan wasn’t. She wrote: “Despite Palace protocol dictating that spouses are not included in pictures celebrating royal birthdays, it must have hurt Prince Harry deeply to see that the images released by his grandmother, father and brother to celebrate his 36th birthday all excluded his wife Megs.

“To compound things, Kate was in the 2017 picture sent by the Cambridges.”

Kate and Prince William, both 38, shared photo of them racing with Harry at a Heads Together relay at London’s Olympic Park in February 2017.

Harry was dating Meghan, 39, at the time, but the event happened months before he announced his engagement in November that year.

The Queen and Prince Charles also failed to include the former Suits actress in their very public social media posts.

Meghan’s fans were quick to slam the “shady” royals for excluding her from the posts.

Commenting on the Cambridges’ snap, they said: “The shade of them using this pic rather than one including his wife.”

Another commented added: “Interesting photo selection. No Meghan.”

While one quipped: “Ahh a nice reminder of happier times before it all fell apart.”

The birthday messages come as Harry has thrown himself into his new life outside of the Royal Family after he moved to the US with wife Meghan.

