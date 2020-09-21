Thunder Strikes kill FIFTEEN COWS in Ekiti Community

Information reaching us has it that thunder yesterday evening reportedly struck dead 15 cows at the outskirt of Ikogosi Ekiti community, Ekiti West Local Government area of Ekiti State. The incident, according to Asaoye of Ikogosi, Chief Ayo Ademilua, was a natural occurrence, which he said was strange in the town.

Speaking with journalists via telephone today, Ademilua revealed that the incident happened at the Ikogosi Warm Spring site along Ipole -Ekiti road.

Ikogosi warm spring has been a notable recreational and tourist centre, where warm and cold spring converge.

The chief said the thunder was said to have struck during a torrential downpour that started around 4:00pm and ended at 6:02pm.

“The whole town shook when the thunder struck. Later, some commuters coming into town and those returning home from their farmlands saw the Fulani herders who disclosed that it was thunder that killed the cattle.”

