Oracle and Walmart to jointly own TikTok Global after President Trump’s approval

The United States President Donald Trump, said in a statement over the weekend that the proposed deal that would enable TikTok to avoid a ban in the U.S. was agreeable for the government. Originally, the President had ordered ByteDance (owner of TikTok based in China) to divest the video-sharing social network. As per the new deal, TikTok Global will be a United States-based entity. Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) will own 12.5% of the new company. Oracle published its earnings report for the fiscal first quarter earlier in September that topped analysts’ estimates for earnings and revenue.

Oracle opened roughly 5% up in the stock market on Monday but lost about 3% in the next few hours. At £47.21 per share, Oracle is now close to 10% up year to date in the stock market after recovering from a low of £31.10 per share in March. Interested in investing in the stock market? Here’s a simple guide to get you started.

The two companies will pay £9.38 billion combined

Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) will also have a 7.5% ownership stake in TikTok Global. The two companies, as per the sources, will pay £9.38 billion combined, under the terms of the proposed agreement.

A report on Monday also highlighted that ByteDance was seeking to value TikTok at £46.89 billion in the U.S. TikTok Global will seek a U.S. listing possibly in 2021.

Sources also confirmed that the new company will have a board comprising of five members in total. CEO Doug McMillon of Walmart will take one of these seats. In related news, Walmart expanded its footprint in fashion as it introduced a new private clothing label for men and women on Monday.

ByteDance to create 25 thousand new jobs in the U.S.

ByteDance also pledged in the new agreement that it will create 25 thousand new jobs in the United States. Currently, it has just over 1,000 jobs in the world’s largest economy.

Walmart closed almost flat in the stock market on Monday. Shares of the company are currently exchanging hands at £106.42 per share. In comparison, Walmart traded at a low of £81.30 per share in March when the impact of COVID-19 was at its peak.

At the start of the year, the American multinational retail corporation had a per-share price of £93. Walmart is currently valued at £301.58 billion and has a price to earnings ratio of 21.71.

