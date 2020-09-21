Nigeria Soldier To SARS: “The Day You Kill A Yahoo Soldier Is When You’ll Be In Trouble” – VIDEO

A man in Nigerian army uniform recorded himself while issuing out warning to SARS.

According to him, soldiers also involve in internet fraud popularly known as yahoo. He said that SARS officers are killing yahoo boys anyhow and warned that the day SARS officers will kill a yahoo soldier, they will be in deep trouble.

Watch the video here.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

71 / 100 Powered by Rank Math SEO SEO Score

(Visited 13 times, 13 visits today)