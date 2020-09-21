Fidelity Bank lauded for supporting IDPs in Taraba

The wife of Taraba State Governor, Anna Ishaku, has commended Fidelity Bank Plc for providing a three-day free medical outreach to 829 internally displaced persons in Kona community, Jalingo, Taraba State, as part of its corporate social responsibility initiatives.

The bank said this in a statement on Sunday entitled ‘Taraba State governor’s wife commends Fidelity Bank on free medical outreach.’

It stated that the Hope Afresh Foundation organised the outreach in collaboration with employees of the bank who pooled resources together to offer free qualitative healthcare to the people.

The First Lady applauded the bank for identifying healthcare as an integral part of its CSR strategy, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Addressing beneficiaries in Kona Community, she appealed to the indigenes to carry out regular medical checkups in order to reduce cases of diabetes, cancer, hepatitis, and high blood pressure, amongst other ailments.

Ishaku, who is also the founder and chief executive officer, Hope Afresh Foundation, encouraged indigenes of the community to come out in large numbers to take part in the free medical outreach.

Commenting on the benefits of the exercise, the Managing Director, Fidelity Bank, Nnamdi Okonkwo, said the outreach was in line with the bank’s CSR philosophy, which focused on the environment, education, health and social welfare.

punch

11 / 100 Powered by Rank Math SEO SEO Score

(Visited 4 times, 8 visits today)