FBNInsurance, Sanlam to work with brokers

FBN Insurance, its subsidiary, FBN General Insurance and their new owner, the Sanlam Group, have said the group will work with insurance brokers.

The firms said this during a virtual brokers’ forum to welcome the brokers to the Sanlam Group, provide an overview of the group’s operations and reassure the brokers of a seamless transition with the new ownership.

The group disclosed this in a statement entitled ‘FBNInsurance-Sanlam holds brokers’ forum, pledges quality service delivery.”

It stated that the forum was attended by over 30 top-ranking brokers of FBNInsurance and FBN General Insurance and the executive members of both businesses and the Sanlam Group.

Speaking at the forum, the Chief Executive Officer, Sanlam Emerging Markets, Mr Heinie Werth, said the core strategy of the Sanlam Group was to be one of the leading pan-African financial service providers.

“With a business presence in 33 countries in Africa, we want to be the preferred service provider across the continent when it comes to providing financial solutions and it is part of our ambition to be the number-one pan-African financial services provider,” he said.

On the way forward following the transfer of ownership of FBNInsurance and FBN General Insurance to Sanlam, Werth said the role of the group was to leverage Sanlam’s 103 year-old pedigree and provide the management of both companies with the requisite support and technical skills to bring new products and services to the Nigerian insurance market.

While addressing the brokers, Werth sought their support and commitment in building and growing the group’s operation in Nigeria.

“We are optimistic that the FBNInsurance and FBN General Insurance teams will continue to provide the same excellent services to you and your clients that you have become accustomed to over the years. There is no doubt about this,” he said.

The Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, FBNInsurance, Mr Val Ojumah, appreciated everyone in attendance, especially the brokers, for their invaluable support to the Nigerian life and general insurance businesses and craved their indulgence for continued support to FBNInsurance and FBN General Insurance.

11 / 100 Powered by Rank Math SEO SEO Score

(Visited 9 times, 9 visits today)