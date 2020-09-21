Woman falls out of Moving car on Motorway while filming Snapchat video

A woman is ‘lucky to be alive’ after falling out of a moving car on the motorway while leaning out the window to film a snapchat video.

She fell into a ‘live lane’ on junction six of the M25 in Surrey at around 1.30am. She was treated at the scene by paramedics and no arrests were made.

In a post on Twitter, Surrey Roads Policing Unit said her reckless behaviour left them speechless and that it was only by luck she wasn’t killed or hurt.

The officers posted: ‘The front seat passenger was hanging out the car whilst filming a SnapChat video along the M25. She then fell out the car and into a live lane.

‘It is only by luck she wasn’t seriously injured or killed. #nowords.’

— Roads Policing Unit (RPU) – Surrey Police – UK (@SurreyRoadCops) September 19, 2020

