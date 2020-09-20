Tears as 14 Bodies Recovered from a Bus Conveying Church Members to a Burial Plunges into Ebonyi River – VIDEO

Tragedy struck in Ivo local government area in Ebonyi state on Friday night, September 18, after a bus conveying 32 persons to a burial, plunged into Akaeze-Ukwu River in the local government area. 14 bodies recovered so far as bus conveying church members to a burial plunges into a river in Ebonyi (photos/video)

Spokesperson of the state police command, Loveth Odah, who confirmed the incident to newsmen, said 14 bodies have so far been recovered while efforts are being made to find other passengers. She said the 14 corpses that have been recovered comprise of seven male and seven female.

Odah said some people were rescued and among them is the driver of the said 608 coaster bus with Reg no. UKP 78 XA Mr Nwaonu Chinedu a native of IKWO LGA of the State.

“The female victim was confirmed dead by a medical Doctor on arrival at Dennis Hospital Akaeke in the Area.

The driver narrated that he conveyed 32 members of the Christ Peculiar Church of Nigeria Enugu State branch to attend a burial ceremony at Nguzu Edda in Afikpo South LGA of the State. 14 corpses have been recovered (7 female and 7 male) together with the 608 Vehicle.

The corpses have deposited at Martha Memorial hospital mortuary AFIKPO preservation.”Odah said

