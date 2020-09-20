SEE The Amazing Weight Loss Journey Of Actor Okon Lagos As His Pot Belly Has Now Vanished – Photo

Popular Nollywood actor and comedian, Emem Bishop Umoh better known as Okon Lagos has stunned his fans with a new and more appealing version of himself with a new look. The actor was famed for having a protruding pot belly but the actor decided to change the narrative about him as he began his weight loss journey. He spent majority of his time in the gym and worked his heart out with vigorous exercises and routines to reduce his pot belly.

See photos:

