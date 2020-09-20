Over $42,000 Raised For Disqualified BBNaija Housemate, Erica via Gofundme
The GoFundMe Account created for disqualified Big Brother Naija housemate, Erica Nlewedim has surpassed $42,000.
The disqualified BBNaija housemate, Erica Ngozi Nlewedim earned over $42,000 which is almost N19 million after the creation of the Gofundme fundraising.
The screenshot below shows that Elite fans around the world have donated a gargantuan amount of $42,408 to the account.
