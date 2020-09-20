Lady S3xually Harrases A Male Onions Seller From The North, Records It – VIDEO

A Nigerian Lady s3xually harrassed a male onion seller from northern Nigeria, and recorded a video of it, IgbereTV reports In the video captured by our reporter, the lady was seen holding on to the onion seller while telling him she wanted to have s3x with him. The man resisted her, but she continued with the embarrassment.

