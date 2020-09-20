Imo State Taskforce Destroys A Poultry Farmer’s Day-Old Chicks – Photo

The Imo State Task Force did this to a poultry farmer for not having the state emblem on his car. Thousands of a day old chicks crushed, NaijaCover Reports. Why are humans this wicked. Same people go to Church everyday.

You see why some people are barren for life? Generational curse await them. Don’t say it’s just chicks (animals). There are things you’ll do, nature will never forgive you. Rivers State Task Force did similar thing. Where are they now? Disarmed and dismissed with nothing. Some have started begging on the streets. NAWAO… there is God o!

