Governor Obaseki Gives Victory Speech – VIDEO

Governor Godwin Obaseki has said that the outcome of the election in Edo state is a reflection of the will of the Edo People. Reacting to his re-election at the polls which held Saturday, September 19, Mr Obaseki said “The great people of Edo State have spoken and they have spoken loud and clear”.

Obaseki in his victory speech from the PDP situation room in Edo State, thanked God almighty for making him triumph over his opponents.

He also thanked President Muhammadu Buhari for defending the nation’s democracy and “allowing the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and security services to perform their constitutional functions”.

