Eddie Murphy wins his first Emmy award for Guest Actor in a Comedy Series

Eddie Murphy has finally won his first Emmy award 37-years after he bagged his first Emmy nomination.

The 59-year-old American actor took the award for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series during the Saturday’s Creative Arts Emmys ceremony.

Murphy won the award for his performance as host of “ Saturday Night Live host” back in December. The episode marked his first SNL hosting gig in 35 years.

This was the fifth Emmys nomination and first win for Murphy, who was nominated alongside Fred Willard (Modern Family), Adam Driver (Saturday Night Live), Dev Patel (Modern Love), Brad Pitt (Saturday Night Live), and Luke Kirby (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel).

Murphy was not at the event to accept the award, but the Television Academy shared his acceptance speech via Twitter after his win.

“Thank you to everybody at the Emmys. Thank you so much for giving me an Emmy,” a beaming Murphy said. “I don’t have an Emmy. This is 40 years since I started Saturday Night Live. This is my first Emmy, so thank you so much. I want to thank Lorne Michaels for putting this whole thing together and making this happen. And I want to thank the cast and the writers and the crew at SNL. This was a very very special thing for me to come back and have the show turn out the way it did. I’m still floating from it. And thank you to everybody for giving me an Emmy.”

