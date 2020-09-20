Dr Dre’s wife, Nicole claims he secretly transferred his stage name and other assets to avoid losing them in their divorce battle

Hip Hop mogul and producer, Dr Dre‘s estranged wife, Nicole has stated that Dre secretly transferred valuable assets like his stage name and “The Chronic” to himself recently after they split in order to avoid losing them to her when their divorce battle started.

But Dre and his management have debunked her story calling them “ridiculous” and an attempt to embarrass him into submission.

Dre and Nicole have been in the middle of a messy divorce battle where she is asking for almost $2 million a month in spousal support after finding out she can’t get half of his properties and wealth because she signed a prenup agreement.

Nicole says she signed the prenup under duress and that Dre ripped it up several years into the marriage, actions Dre strongly denies .

Nicole Young, in new legal documents claims Dre created a solely-owned, brand new holding company and transferred into it what she claims is joint property — trademarks for “Dr. Dre” and “The Chronic.” Nicole says it’s a blatant attempt to hide assets that are community property.”

According to Nicole’s legal docs, she says Dre transferred the trademarks after he allegedly kicked her out of their home and before he threatened on June 27, 2020 to divorce her.

Nicole, then took advantage of the heads up and filed for divorce just 2 days later.

Nicole calls Dre’s move an “epic failure and reveals the true nature of his character, or lack thereof.” Nicole says the Dre trademark was first filed in 1997 — when they were already married.

Nicole also claims she was the victim of physical, emotional and financial abuse during their marriage. She does not outline specific instances of abuse. Our Dre sources say to that

But a Dre source has denied her claims, telling TMZ:

“They were married in 1996. Chronic came out in ’92 and Dr. Dre used his name since the 80’s, so it’s all his and his alone.”

“It’s the act of a desperate woman who finally realized that the iron-clad prenup she signed doesn’t win her the lottery.”

“In their 26 years together, there has never been any hint or claim of threatened or actual physical violence and the insinuation is an insult to actual victims of domestic abuse.”

“There was one incident of violence 30 years ago not involving Nicole — and Dre paid the price for it.”

