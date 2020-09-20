Breaking News : Governor Obaseki wins Edo governorship election

The breaking news just reaching us has it that Governor Godwin Obaseki has won the Edo Governorship election which was held yesterday September 19.

Obaseki of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) won the election after polling 307, 955 votes to defeat his nearest contender in the All Progressives Congress, Pastor Ize-Iyamu who polled 223, 619 votes.

