Wizkid ‘No Stress’ Is No1 In Nigeria & the US World chart according to ITunes – Listen

The Nigerian musician Wizkid released his newest single yesterday & it’s debuted no1 in the country on Apple music & also no1 on the US iTunes chart (world). His ‘Made in Lagos‘ album is set to be released on the 15th of October 2020.

Congratulations to him.

Listen to the song here:



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0BBw8q_4Xj0

