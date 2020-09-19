Edo Election: Gallant Voters Stop Thugs From Disrupting Election In Oredo (Video)

Edo election 2020 – A report reaching us from Benin City Edo state has it that some Gallant voters in Polling Unit 22-24, Ward 6 in Oredo local government stopped APC thugs from disrupting the ongoing election.

Oredo local government is the LGA of Governor Godwin Obaseki. Watch video below.



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vVnwkVcgWmQ

#EdoNoBeLagos

Reporting Live

