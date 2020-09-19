Edo Election 2020: DSS Arrests APC Supporter For Vote-Buying In Edo – Photo

September 19, 2020

Edo election : An alleged Supporter of the All Progressives Congress, APC has been arrested by the Department of State Security, DSS for vote-buying, POLITICS NIGERIA has learned.The suspect, seen wearing a white Polka dot shirt in the footage below was accused of vote-buying by the electorate at Esan North East LGA, Arue (Ward 03), Arue Primary School 1 (PU 004).

Shortly after, DSS officials arrived the scene and whisked him away.

