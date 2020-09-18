VIDEO : The Transformation Of DJ Cuppy’s Ferrari From Black To Pink – WATCH

Femi Otedola, the Nigerian billionaire few days ago splashed over 200 million naira on Ferraris for his three daughters, Temi, DJ Cuppy and Tolani.

The Ferraris were customized for them with each having her own color of their preference, new video shared by DJ Cuppy revealed that original color was not pink.

When his billionaire father bought the Ferrari for her, it was black and she painted it pink and the video privy to shows when the Ferrari was being sprayed with the color pink. The video shows DJ Cuppy born Florence Otedola at the workshop happily discussing her whip with the automobile engineer.

The Ferrari bought for DJ Cuppy by her dad was originally black when purchased. Here is a video showing how it was transformed from black to pink which happens to be her brand colour. Gelatoooooooo…

