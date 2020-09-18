Salesforce to add 12,000 jobs by next year
Salesforce.com Inc CRM.N will create 12,000 jobs over the next year, including 4,000 positions in the coming six months, Chief Executive Officer Marc Benioff said in a tweet on Friday.
Since the COVID-19 outbreak that has forced people to stay and work from home, the company’s online business software that supports remote work and e-commerce has seen significant demand.
The software maker, which recently joined the Dow Jones Industrial Average index, currently employs nearly 54,000 workers globally.
The company did not immediately respond to a request for additional details on the hiring. (bit.ly/3hHhTiU)
