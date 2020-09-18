FG Asks All Account Holders In Financial Institutions To Re-Register Despite BVN

The Federal Government of Nigeria has directed Nigerians with accounts in any financial institutions to obtain, complete and submit Self – Certification Forms to their respective financial institutions. The financial institutions comprise of banks, insurance companies and others.

The forms, according to a tweet thread from the verified account of the Government of Nigeria explained that the forms are required by the relevant financial institutions to carry out due diligence procedures in line with the Income Tax Regulations 2019.

INFORMATION: This is to notify the general public that all account holders in Financial Institutions (Banks, Insurance Companies, etc) are required to obtain, complete and submit Self – Certification Forms to their respective Financial Institutions. — Government of Nigeria (@NigeriaGov) September 17, 2020

62 / 100 Powered by Rank Math SEO SEO Score

(Visited 3 times, 7 visits today)