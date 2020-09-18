Davido, Please Tell Them I Did Not Beg You” – Airport Official

he man who works at the airport that Nigerian singer, Davido tipped $100 in a video that went viral some few days ago have cried out on social media begging for Davido’s intervention after he was sacked, NaijaCover Reports. From The Information Gathered, The airport official who identity is yet to be known was allegedly sacked from work for defying the ethics of the profession which is taking money from customers.

According to him in a video chanced, he was relieved of his post by management for begging a passenger for money and has cried out to Davido to tell his employers he did not beg them.

The distressed man who claims has children and a wife said he did not beg him but only hailed Davido whereby on his own will gave him the money,

Watch The Video

