CBN grants Greenwich Merchant Bank operational licence

The Central Bank of Nigeria has granted Greenwich Trust Limited a licence to operate as a merchant bank in the country.

An email from Greenwich Trust Limited on Thursday said the entity would be known as Greenwich Merchant Bank Limited.

“This licence allows Greenwich Merchant Bank to upscale and offer such diverse services as corporate banking, investment banking, financial advisory services, securities dealing, treasury, wealth and asset management etc, making it possible to provide increased value to stakeholders beyond its previous scope,” it stated.

As of the end of 2019, there were five merchant banks in the country, according to the CBN.

