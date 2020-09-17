There is a video currently making round on social media, where money of about N850 Million cash packed in sacks were found by some people.

According to the fellow who shared the video which was captioned:

so Somebody hid 850million naira during the arms deals of 2014

Now the whole money got spoilt.

Wads of Spoilt Naira Notes Totaling About N850 Million Found Stashed Away in Sacks – VIDEO

He didn’t use the money and nobody used it.

Now everybody has lost !!!

WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW



