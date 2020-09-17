US Ambassador Denies Purported List Of Nigerians Banned From The US

US govt speaks on identities of Nigerian politicians issued visa bans

The United States of America has given reasons it will not reveal the identities of Nigerian politicians issued visa bans for interfering in electoral processes.

On Monday, the US government announced the ban on some Nigerians, who undermined the November 2019 governorship polls in Bayelsa and Kogi States.

On why the identities of those affected were not disclosed, the American Ambassador to Nigeria, Mary Beth Leonard, it was because of the confidentiality attached to visa-related matters.

Leonard stated this on Wednesday, while speaking at the end of the inaugural consular meeting with Nigeria officials.

According to her, the names cannot be made public “as US visa processes are in fact confidential and so we do not publish a list, we do not make public who it is that would be subjected to this sanction.

