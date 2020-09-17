Sim Card Syndicates That Steal Money Via Bank Transfers Paraded in Lagos – VIDEO

Five young Nigerians have been arrested by the Lagos State Police Command for stealing people’s money through their stolen phones and SIM cards. The suspects identified as Daniel Asigbe, 25; Ikechukwu Aigbe, 25; Frank Opara 21; Seun Dairo 19; and Goodness Ndukwe 19.

The group specialised in stealing and transferring funds from people’s accounts through their SIM Cards.

According to Daniel Asigbe who is the one that normally steal the phone, he revealed that he always prayed to God before he goes for operation and he usually steak with skills.

The phone Asigbe stole which led to their arrest is a Samsung X9 from a barber’s shop in the Lekki area of Lagos.

Asigbe got home and removed the SIM card and gave it to Ikechukwu who fraudulently got the owner’s BVN and sent the same to one Yele who generated, and gave Ikechukwu the account owner’s transfer Personal Identification Number (PIN).

However, Ikechukwu transferred N60, 000 from the account to the third accomplice, Dairo’s account and he also purchased N20,000:00 worth of airtime from the account.

