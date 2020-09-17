Physically Challenged Man Blocks Police Van, Demands Release of Protester – VIDEO
A viral video shared online captured an exchange between a physically challenged man and policemen who allegedly arrested a protester.
The physically challenged man who stood under the rain, blocked the police van from moving and also told the security operatives “you cannot be cheating us”. He also demanded for the release of the unidentified protester and his phone.
Here is the video below;
Physically challenged man blocks police van, demands release of protester🎥 Sahara Reporters
