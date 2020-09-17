Patience Ozokwor Burst into Tears As Her Children Surprise Her With a Car Gift – Photo

Veteran Nollywood actress, Patience Ozokwo, a.k.a Mama G in tears as her children gifts her a car for her 62nd birthday. Mama G who turned 62 on September 14 breaks down in tears of joy as she received a brand new car from her children as her birthday gift.Taking to her Instagram, Patience Ozokwo wrote;

”I am still recovering from yesterday’s surprise. There is something so special about this birthday. Thank you to everyone who reached out and who said a prayer for me. I am grateful and blessed indeed.”

