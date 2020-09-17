Nairabet Owner, Akin Alabi and The Adebutu Family Under Investigation For Money Laundering

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has ordered banks to produce account statements of some betting company owners. On the list are Adebutu Kessington and Akin Alabi, the owners of Premier Lotto, aka ‘Baba Ijebu’, and NairaBET, respectively.

A memo to banks by Bello Hassan read:

Quote

“You are hereby required to place the under listed accounts on post-no-debit with immediate effect and revert with the account names, numbers, currencies and balances of all accounts placed on PND.”

The companies are being accused of forex infractions, moving forex abroad without the required authorization and “economic sabotage.”

A betting company reportedly moved $420million abroad under the pretext of software purchase.

But the funds were traced to the foreign accounts of its directors.

54 / 100 Powered by Rank Math SEO SEO Score

(Visited 3 times, 8 visits today)