The Untold Truth Of Banana Milk – Must Read

Maybe you’re lactose intolerant or just don’t like dairy milk; luckily, there are plenty of non-dairy milk alternatives to match your taste. The global non-dairy milk market is projected to reach revenues of more than $38 billion by 2024. With nearly 49 percent of people scaling back on dairy as they embrace healthier lifestyles and fill their refrigerators with milk alternatives. Today, there are lots of non-dairy options.

Almond, soy, oat, and coconut milk supply the shelves of grocery stores as established brands take advantage of this growth.

There’s also cashew, rice, hazelnut, and hemp milk. But one of the newest non-dairy milk trendings may surprise you. It is banana milk. What’s so appealing about this non-dairy alternative?

Banana milk certainly has its merits. First, we know it will taste great with your cereal. A single cup of this fruity and creamy beverage averages between 60 and 150 calories and between 2 and 5 grams of fat. But what really makes banana milk an excellent choice for those who eschew dairy is that it is naturally sweetened.

Generally speaking, it doesn’t contain allergy-triggering ingredients like gluten, soy, and nuts. But to be on the safer side, you should always read the labels just to confirm. Non-dairy milk tends to not only have fewer calories and less fat; they also tend to have more water, which helps with hydration.

Banana milk is no different. It’s one drawback lies in the fact that it does not contain calcium. Unfortunately, most of the store-bought versions are not fortified with the bone-building mineral either. However, banana milk offers other benefits. It is a fantastic source of potassium, folate, and magnesium.

And the really incredible thing about banana milk that might make you a believer: You can make your own if you want to bypass the ready-made products. It’s a pretty easy recipe. Banana milk contains bananas and water.

Crush it up in the blender, so it’s nice and smooth, and that’s it. Of course, you can certainly customize it to your taste and add salt, cinnamon, or even a dash of vanilla or a bit of chocolate for added flavor. Banana milk is best served cold, and if you are making your own, drink it right away, or the ingredients will separate. One banana and 1 cup of water make approximately 1 1/2 cups of banana milk. Bottom line:

Banana milk can be a great, healthy option for non-dairy drinkers. So the next time you are browsing the non-dairy milk alternatives, check out banana milk — you might just go bananas for it.

